LONDON Jan 20 British Foreign Secretary Boris
Johnson, who will visit Myanmar on Friday, said the former
British colony's transition to democracy was not yet complete
but that Britain would offer its full support as a friend.
"Burma's transition to democracy is not yet complete but it
is worth reflecting on just how far Burma has come since Aung
San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy party took office
just nine months ago," Johnson said in a statement.
"The UK, as a longstanding and long term friend to Burma,
will continue to offer its fullest support," he said. "I look
forward to seeing Burma continue to develop into a country where
there is peace and prosperity for all its people."
On the visit, the first to Myanmar by a British foreign
minister in five years, Johnson will meet leader Suu Kyi,
members of the Rakhine Commission and leaders of different
ethnic groups to discuss the peace process.
(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Kate Holton)