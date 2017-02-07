Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-February 7 Nagpur, Feb 7 (Reuters) – Gram and tuar prices suffered heavily in Nagpur Agriculture Producing and Marketing Committee (APMC) auctions on lack of demand from local millers amid increased arrival from producing belts. Downward trend in Madhya Pradesh pulses prices and release of stock from stockists also pushed down prices in limited deals, according to sources. FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties ruled steady here but demand was in weak trading activity. TUAR * Tuar gavarani declined further in open market here on lack of demand from local traders amid good overseas arrival. * Udid varieties and lakhodi dal showed weak tendency in open market on lack of demand from local traders amid increased arrival from producing belts. * In Akola, Tuar New – 4,100-4,550, Tuar dal (clean) – 7,000-7,300, Udid - 6,400-6,800, Udid Mogar (clean) – 8,200-8,800, Moong – 5,600-5,900, Moong Mogar (clean) 6,400-6,700, Gram – 5,000-5,500, Gram Super best bold – 8,500-8,700 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities moved in a narrow range in scattered deals, settled at last levels in thin trading activity. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 4,000-5,050 4,400-5,300 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 4,800-5,140 4,900-5,200 Moong Auction n.a. 6,400-6,600 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 8,500-9,000 8,500-9,000 Gram Super Best n.a. n.a. Gram Medium Best 8,000-8,200 8,000-8,200 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a Gram Mill Quality 6,200-6,700 6,200-6,700 Desi gram Raw 5,600-5,900 5,600-5,900 Gram Yellow 9,000-9,500 9,000-9,500 Gram Kabuli 11,600-12,800 11,600-12,800 Gram Pink 9,000-9,400 9,000-9,400 Tuar Fataka Best-New 7,300-7,600 7,300-7,600 Tuar Fataka Medium-New 6,500-7,000 6,500-7,000 Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 6,000-6,300 6,000-6,300 Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 5,500-5,900 5,500-5,900 Tuar Gavarani New 4,500-4,700 4,600-4,800 Tuar Karnataka 4,700-5,000 4,700-5,000 Masoor dal best 5,600-5,800 5,600-5,800 Masoor dal medium 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold (New) 6,600-7,000 6,600-7,000 Moong Mogar Medium 6,100-6,300 6,100-6,300 Moong dal Chilka 5,600-6,200 5,600-6,300 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 6,100-6,500 6,100-6,700 Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 8,500-9,000 8,600-9,100 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,800-8,200 8,000-8,300 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 4,900-5,200 5,000-5,300 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,500-6,000 5,500-6,000 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,800-4,000 3,800-4,200 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,100 3,000-3,100 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,400 3,200-3,400 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,300 3,800-4,300 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 2,050-2,150 2,050-2,150 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,450 2,300-2,450 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,250 2,100-2,250 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,200 3,400-4,000 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,100 2,600-3,000 Rice BPT best New(100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,700 3,200-3,700 Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,800-2,900 2,800-2,900 Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,800 2,400-2,800 Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,600-2,800 Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500 Rice HMT best New (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,500 4,000-4,500 Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,700 3,300-3,700 Rice Shriram best New(100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,600 5,200-5,600 Rice Shriram med New(100 INR/KG) 4,700-5,100 4,700-5,100 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,700-13,500 9,700-13,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,700-8,200 6,700-8,200 Rice Chinnor best New(100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,200 5,800-6,200 Rice Chinnor med. New (100 INR/KG) 5,400-5,600 5,400-5,600 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,300 2,000-2,300 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.5 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 14.6 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 34 and 15 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices)