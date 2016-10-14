(Adds detail, Ceneo, share price move)
JOHANNESBURG Oct 14 South Africa's Naspers has
sold its Polish e-commerce businesses Allegro and Ceneo to funds
advised by private equity firms Cinven, Permira and Mid Europa
for $3.253 billion, the company said on Friday, giving its
shares a boost.
Naspers acquired online marketplace Allegro in 2008 for $1.5
billion as part of the transaction when it bought auction site
Tradus, it said in a statement, adding that the business had
generated cash of $714 million over the period.
The South African media and e-commerce firm, the largest
company with a primary listing in Africa, said it had used
Allegro to establish other fast-growing businesses in Poland,
such as e-commerce site OLX and payment platform PayU.
Naspers has its roots in 101 years of Afrikaans language
newspaper publishing, but has grown its e-commerce business
rapidly in the last decade, with Tradus one of its first large
foreign investments. The Cape Town-based company also holds
around a third of Chinese Internet firm TenCent Holdings
.
"From time to time the group exits earlier investments to
realise a return on capital invested, and Allegro is a good
example of this," Naspers said.
Shares in Naspers was up 5.8 percent at 2320 rand by 1429
GMT, compared to a 1.7 percent gain by the JSE's benchmark
Top-40 index.
Naspers will keep Polish investments OLX, PayU, Otomoto and
Otodom and said its PayU unit will continue to provide payment
processing services to Allegro under a multi-year agreement.
Ceneo, which is sold along with Allegro, is a Polish price
comparison business.
The South African firm said it will use the proceeds to
repay debt, fund the scaling-up of ecommerce businesses, and
finance new acquisitions.
"The transaction is subject to approval by anti-trust
authorities with closing expected before the end of fiscal
2017," Naspers said.
(Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by Adrian Croft)