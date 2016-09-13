(Updates with comments from hearing)
By Scott Malone
BOSTON, Sept 13 Three federal appeals court
judges showed skepticism on Tuesday on how a 2014 New Hampshire
law banning voters from taking selfies with their ballots on
election day does not violate the U.S. right to free speech.
The judges repeatedly asked a New Hampshire official to
explain how the law could prevent a replay of scandals that
rocked many U.S. states in the late 19th century, when
politicians paid for votes, in cash or alcohol.
"It's well known that in the late 1800s, buying votes was a
huge problem," Stephen LaBonte, the state's associate attorney
general, told a three-judge panel of the First Circuit of the
U.S. Court of Appeals in Boston.
"What year is it now?" Judge Sandra Lynch shot back. "In the
late 1800s there was a huge problem that obviously didn't
involve ballot-selfies, which did not exist at the time."
LaBonte explained the state's position that the growing
trend of voters taking pictures with their filled-in ballots and
posting them on social media sites, including Facebook and
Twitter, could lead to voters being paid or coerced to change
their votes.
"You have no evidence of that. None," Lynch said.
Opponents of the ban contend that it violates the
free-speech protections of the First Amendment of the U.S.
Constitution. A New Hampshire voter sued in October 2014 after
posting online a photo of his ballot, on which he filled in the
name of his dog as a sign of displeasure over his choices in the
2014 Republican primary for the U.S. Senate.
The U.S District Court in New Hampshire agreed, pronouncing
the law unconstitutional in August 2015. The state appealed the
following month, setting the stage for Tuesday's arguments
Opponents of the measure contend ballot-box selfies are a
form of political speech familiar to first-time voters, akin to
the photos they post of themselves on vacation, at concerts or
with friends.
Judge Ojetta Rogeriee Thompson noted that Rhode Island last
month legalized the practice, reasoning that it helps to excite
young voters.
Attorney Gilles Bissonnette of the American Civil Liberties
Union, who spoke on behalf of the plaintiffs, noted that the
three plaintiffs who brought the initial lawsuit challenging the
law had been investigated for politically motivated posts.
"The three plaintiffs in this case were carrying out a form
of political expression," Bissonnette said. "None of them are
charged with vote buying."
