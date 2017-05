A New York City Police Department (NYPD) truck tows a spherical chamber carrying a second explosive device from near the site of an explosion in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan, New York, U.S. September 18, 2016. REUTERS/Rashid Umar Abbasi

Evidence markers on the street surround police and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) officials near the site of an explosion in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan, New York, U.S. September 18, 2016. REUTERS/Rashid Umar Abbasi

Evidence markers are seen on the street around officials from the New York City Police Department (NYPD) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) near the site of an explosion in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan, New York, U.S. September 18, 2016. REUTERS/Rashid Umar Abbasi

NEW YORK New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Sunday there was still no indication that an explosion that took place in Manhattan on Saturday night was linked to international terrorism.

"But it is very, very early in the investigation," Cuomo told reporters near the scene some 14 hours after the blast.

(Reporting by Daniel Trotta; Editing by James Dalgleish)