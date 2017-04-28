BRIEF-FB financial corp revises terms of Clayton Banks acquisition
* Fb financial corporation announces revised terms of clayton banks acquisition and private placement of common stock
WELLINGTON, April 28 New Zealand business sentiment was largely unchanged in April, as gains in agriculture and construction were offset by less confidence in retailing and manufacturing, an ANZ Bank survey showed on Friday.
The survey's headline measure showed a net 11.0 percent of respondents expected the economy to improve over the year ahead. It compared with an optimism level of 11.3 percent in the previous poll.
A net 37.7 percent of respondents expected their own businesses to grow in the next 12 months, down from 38.8 percent last month. (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
May 26 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc said on Friday hackers used malware to steal customers' card data, including account number, expiration date and internal verification codes, from payment systems at some of its restaurants over a span of three weeks.