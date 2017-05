ABUJA, Sept 16 Nigeria expects to raise $1 billion from Eurobonds by mid-December, a senior debt official said on Friday.

"All borrowing would be used for capital projects. In raising the money we are ensuring that local transaction partners, local banks, must be involved," Abraham Nwankwo, Director-General, of the Debt Management office, told reporters. (Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Ulf Laessing)