LAGOS, March 30 Nigeria's central bank will
offer $100 million in currency forwards on Thursday to be
settled within 60 days, traders said, citing a notice from the
bank.
The bank has been selling dollars on the official market to
try to narrow the spread with the black market dollar/naira
rate.
The local currency weakened on the black market on Thursday
to 383 per dollar from 380 at its previous session. It was
quoted at 305.90 on the official window after the central bank
intervened with $1.5 million on the spot market.
