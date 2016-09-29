LAGOS, Sept 29 Nigeria's minister for industry, trade and investment said on Thursday claims that he was involved in an alleged illegal repatriation of $13.92 billion from the country by telecoms giant MTN are "without merit and baseless".

Nigeria's parliament agreed on Tuesday to investigate whether Africa's biggest telecoms company illegally transferred the money between 2006 and 2016. The motion that prompted the investigation stated that Okechukwu Enelamah was involved.

MTN has denied the allegations which were made earlier this week in a motion brought by a senator. (Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Angus MacSwan)