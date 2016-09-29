LAGOS, Sept 29 Nigeria's minister for industry,
trade and investment said on Thursday claims that he was
involved in an alleged illegal repatriation of $13.92 billion
from the country by telecoms giant MTN are "without merit and
baseless".
Nigeria's parliament agreed on Tuesday to investigate
whether Africa's biggest telecoms company illegally transferred
the money between 2006 and 2016. The motion that prompted the
investigation stated that Okechukwu Enelamah was involved.
MTN has denied the allegations which were made earlier this
week in a motion brought by a senator.
(Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Angus MacSwan)