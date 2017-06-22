LAGOS, June 22 Nigerian shares extended falls
for the second day as sentiment started to weaken amid the
possibility that index provider MSCI will downgrade Nigeria
later in the year.
The main index shed 2.05 percent to 32,791
points, dragged down by its relatively liquid banking sector
which fell 3.44 percent. Stocks had been gaining
since May on central bank currency moves.
Banking shares have been spooked after talks between a group
of lenders and telecoms firm Etisalat Nigeria over a debt
renegotation collapsed.
Wema Bank, fell 8.96 percent to lead the
banking sector lower, followed by Ecobank down 8.47
percent and Diamond Bank 8.2 percent
