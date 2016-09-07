TOKYO, Sept 7 Nissan Motor Co said on
Wednesday it was recalling a domestic minivan model and stopped
shipments of the recently launched vehicle to fix a problem with
its idling stop function.
The Japanese automaker said it was recalling 9,481 Serena
minivans, which went on sale on Aug. 24, due to the risk of
short circuiting during use of the idling stop function.
Shipments of the minivan were halted last Friday, it added.
Nissan said that one incident of a short circuiting had been
reported at one of the automaker's dealerships, which resulted
in a small fire under the minivan's hood.
Most of the recalled vehicles were in shipment or at
dealerships around the country, while around 600 had been
delivered to customers, Nissan said, adding that it expected to
resume shipments next week.
The Serena is Nissan's first model to feature a suite of new
semi-autonomous driving functions, including an automated
stop-start function. A spokesman said that the issue with the
idling stop was unrelated to that feature.
