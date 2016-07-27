(Adds details)
July 27 Rig contractor Noble Corp Plc
reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit and lowered its
2016 capital expenditure as oil producers reduced spending to
weather a prolonged slump in crude prices.
Average price of internationally traded Brent crude fell
about 26 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier,
leading to a steep decline in drilling activity.
Noble lowered its full-year capital expenditure estimate to
$675 million from $800 million, saying "industry conditions
remain challenging."
The company's second-quarter results, however, were helped
by a gain of $379 million from a settlement with
Freeport-McMoRan Inc, which canceled a contract in the
quarter.
Noble's average day rate, the amount it receives per day for
a rig, was $509,145 in the quarter ended June 30. Excluding the
Freeport settlement, the company earned $280,884 per rig.
The company's average day rate was $340,217 in the
year-earlier quarter.
Net profit attributable to Noble rose to $322.9 million, or
$1.28 per share, in the quarter, from $159 million, or 64 cents
per share, a year earlier. The quarterly results included
several net favorable after-tax items totaling $322 million.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned 1 cent per share,
missing the average analyst estimate of 5 cents, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Noble's operating revenue rose 12.8 percent to $894.8
million.
Excluding special items, revenue came in at $502 million.
(Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)