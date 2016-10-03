The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and
other factors on Monday:
NORDEA
The bank must increase core capital from its end-June level,
it said on Monday after a review by Sweden's financial watchdog.
The bank said the expected common equity tier 1 ratio
requirement by Sept. 30 was 17.3 percent, while its ratio stood
at 16.8 percent and a pro forma ratio of 17.2 percent including
synthetic securitisation as of June 30.
ERICSSON, STORA ENSO
The Swedish mobile telecoms equipment maker's board is close
to making a decision on a new CEO, business daily Dagens
Industri wrote, citing unnamed sources.
Top candidates include Hakan Eriksson, head of Ericsson
Australia, and Karl-Henrik Sundstrom, CEO at Stora Enso
, the paper said.
AKER BP
The Norwegian oil firm said it will buy eight licenses from
Tullow Oil.
NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE
Norway's opposition Labour Party will block the budget
carrier's use of non-European crews on intercontinental flights
if the party wins power next year, financial daily Dagens
Naeringsliv reported.
Labour and the centre-left hold a slight lead in opinion
polls ahead of the September 2017 vote for parliament.
