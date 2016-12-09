The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and
other factors on Friday:
ELECTROLUX
The appliance maker said in a statement it expects continued
stable development and forecast volume growth of 2-3 percent in
North America next year and of 1 percent in Europe. Its capital
expenditure level is expected to amount to approximately 4
billion Swedish crowns ($438.27 million).
FRONTLINE
The oil tanker shipping firm raised $100 million in a share
issue to enable growth through vessels acquisitions. The stake
of billionaire investor John Fredriksen's Hemen Holding was
diluted to 48.4 percent following the share issue.
QUESTERRE
The Canadian producer of shale oil and gas, which saw its
shares rise 56 percent on Thursday, is not aware of any
undisclosed developments that could have trigger the rally, the
company said in a statement.
On Friday the National Assembly in Quebec is scheduled to
vote on an act to implement new energy policies and amend
others, it added.
"These amendments include the enactment of the Petroleum
Resources Act that will govern the development of petroleum and
natural gas resources in Quebec," Questerre said.
(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm
newsrooms)
($1 = 9.1268 Swedish crowns)