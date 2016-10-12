The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and
other factors on Wednesday:
ERICSSON
The Swedish telecom equipment maker warned on Wednesday that
its third-quarter profit would be "significantly lower" than
expected after a downturn in its mobile broadband business had
accelerated.
PETROLEUM GEO-SERVICES
The Norwegian provider of seismic data to the oil industry
reported better-than-expected preliminary revenues and core
earnings for the third quarter, and said so-called multiclient
sales were the main contributor to the strong performance.
PANDORA
The Danish jewellery maker said it is now online in China on
Alibaba's business-to-consumer platform Tmall.com, and will
launch its own Chinese online store in December.
SR-BANK, GJENSIDIGE
Norwegian insurer Gjensidige has sold a 5.7 percent stake in
SR-Bank at 46 Norwegian crowns per share and now owns 4.8
percent of the bank. The shares closed at 47.4 crowns on
Tuesday.
DANSKE BANK
Moody's said it had upgraded the long-term deposit ratings
of Denmark's biggest lender to A1 from A2, and the long-term
deposit note/CD program rating to (P)A1 from (P)A2, and lifted
the ratings outlook to positive from stable.
The standalone baseline credit assessment was affirmed at
baa1, it added.
TOMRA
The Norwegian maker of recycling and sorting technology
announced plans to buy New Zealand sorting machines maker Compac
Holding in a deal worth up to NZD 300 million ($214.74 million),
of which NZD 70 million will be paid initially and the remaining
price will be linked to future earnings.
($1 = 1.3970 New Zealand dollars)