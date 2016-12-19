Dec 19 The governor-elect of North Carolina said on Monday a deal was in the works to repeal a law limiting bathroom access for transgender people after the legislation led to economic boycotts and criticism from rights groups.

Incoming governor Roy Cooper, a Democrat, said Republican leaders of the state legislature planned to call a special session on Tuesday to repeal the law, known as HB 2. (Reporting by Jon Herskovitz and Letitia Stein Editing by W Simon)