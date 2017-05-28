TOKYO May 29 Japan has protested against North
Korea's latest launch of a missile, which appears to have landed
in Japan's exclusive economic zone in the Sea of Japan, Chief
Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Monday.
"This ballistic missile launch by North Korea is highly
problematic from the perspective of the safety of shipping and
air traffic and is a clear violation of United Nations Security
Council resolutions," Suga told reporters in televised remarks.
"Japan absolutely cannot tolerate North Korea's repeated
provocative actions. We have strongly protested to North Korea
and condemn its actions in the strongest terms."
No damage to planes or ships had been detected, Suga said.
(Writing by William Mallard; Editing by Peter Cooney)