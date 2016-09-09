SEOUL, Sept 9 A seismic event in North Korea on
Friday morning measured by the U.S. Geological Survey with a
magnitude of 5.3 appeared to be a nuclear test, South Korea's
meteorological agency said.
The seismic event was detected near North Korea's known
nuclear test site, where it detonated its fourth nuclear device
in January. The USGS said the tremor was detected on the
surface. Naturally occurring earthquakes strike below ground.
North Korea's January nuclear test and a series of missile
tests this year were in violation of U.N. Security Council
resolutions.
