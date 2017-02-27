OSLO, Feb 27 (Reuters) -

** Norway's Fisheries Directorate has given conditional support to two experimental fish farm designs, while three concepts were rejected, it said in a statement

** The applications to build the designs that won backing will now go to the next stage in the approval process, the regulator added

** A joint concept by Norway Royal Salmon and Aker ASA won preliminary backing, as did Marine Harvest's "Donut" proposal, but in both cases additional information must be provided

** The Fisheries Directorate said it had rejected Marine Harvest's "Beck-cage" concept as well as two designs proposed by Eide Fhordbruk and Norsk Marin Fisk/Stjernefarm (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)