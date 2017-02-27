OSLO, Feb 27 (Reuters) -
** Norway's Fisheries Directorate has given conditional
support to two experimental fish farm designs, while three
concepts were rejected, it said in a statement
** The applications to build the designs that won backing
will now go to the next stage in the approval process, the
regulator added
** A joint concept by Norway Royal Salmon and Aker
ASA won preliminary backing, as did Marine Harvest's
"Donut" proposal, but in both cases additional information must
be provided
** The Fisheries Directorate said it had rejected Marine
Harvest's "Beck-cage" concept as well as two designs proposed by
Eide Fhordbruk and Norsk Marin Fisk/Stjernefarm
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)