OSLO Oct 28 Norway's $870 billion sovereign
wealth fund, the world's largest, has removed the valuation risk
premium it had placed on its British property portfolio
following Britain's vote to leave the EU, it said on Friday when
publishing its full third-quarter results.
The fund is one of Britain's biggest foreign investors,
owning shares in most top UK companies and holding $11 billion
in government bonds. It also co-owns Regent Street, one of
London's premier shopping streets.
In August, the fund cut the value of its UK property
portfolio by 5 percent, or 1.9 billion crowns ($230 million),
prompted by external assessors reporting greater uncertainty in
their valuation after the Brexit vote.
Some 23 percent of the fund's property investments were made
in Britain and 16 percent in London alone at the end of the
second quarter.
"In the third quarter, the normal valuation process for the
fund's property investments in the UK was resumed," the fund
said on Friday.
The report did not give a reason. But on Oct. 7, when the
fund published preliminary third-quarter results, it said the
uncertainty in the valuation of the portfolio at the time of the
Brexit vote had disappeared.
In the third quarter, the fund bought a 59,000 sq foot
office and retail property on Oxford Street, London's prime
shopping street, for 124 million pounds, the report said.
In terms of stocks, the fund's three biggest company
holdings in the third quarter were Nestle, Apple
and Shell. In the second quarter, it was
Nestle, Shell and Apple.
The fund participated in 31 initial public offerings in the
third quarter, including in technology firms Nets and
LINE, financial services firms China Merchants
Securities and First Hawaiian.
In terms of fixed income, U.S. Treasuries, Japanese
government bonds and German bonds remained the fund's top three
bonds holdings between the second and third quarter.
($1 = 8.2662 Norwegian crowns)
