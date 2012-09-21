ZURICH, Sept 21 European regulators on Friday issued positive opinions for new indications of Novartis AG drugs Galvus and Eucreas in combination with other treatments for type 2 diabetes patients.

The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) issued a positive opinion for Galvus in combination with insulin, with or without metformin, for patients with type 2 diabetes when diet, exercise and a stable dose of insulin do not result in glycemic control.

The second positive opinion was for Eucreas in triple combination with metformin and sulphonylurea also for the treatment of type 2 diabetes when diet and exercise plus dual therapy with these two agents do not provide adequate glycemic control.

Galvus is already approved in more than 100 countries and Eucreas in over 80 countries. (Reporting by Andrew Thomspson)