ATHENS Jan 4 Greek prosecutors have raided the
Athens offices of Swiss drugmaker Novartis as part of a
probe into bribery allegations, a court official told Reuters on
Wednesday.
"In the framework of a judicial probe that was ordered in
December, prosecutors raided the offices of Novartis over the
last few days to search for possible bribery," said the
official, who declining to be identified.
The investigation was ordered after the country's justice
minister responded to media reports alleging bribes by Novartis
to doctors and public officials.
"The prosecutors do not have any other evidence apart from
the reports and have asked U.S. judicial authorities for
assistance," the court official said.
In Switzerland, Novartis said it was aware of the reports
from Greece and was seeking further information.
"We are fully cooperating with requests from local and
foreign authorities. Novartis is committed to the highest
standards of ethical business conduct and regulatory compliance
in all aspects of its work and takes any allegation of
misconduct extremely seriously," a company statement said.
The Swiss drugmaker is fighting a widening lawsuit by U.S.
prosecutors who allege its sales force ran a decade-long doctor
kickback scheme involving sham events that led to overcharging
the federal government. The drugmaker has disputed the
allegations, which were filed in 2013.
In Turkey, an anonymous whistleblower has alleged the
company paid bribes there through a consulting firm to secure
business advantages worth an estimated $85 million.
Novartis has called those allegations unfounded and
reiterated on Wednesday it had not been contacted by any Turkish
authorities about the matter, which it considered closed.
In 2015 Novartis paid $390 million to settle U.S.
allegations that it used kickbacks to speciality pharmacies to
inappropriately push the sales of its drugs.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Lefteris Papadimas;
additional reporting by Michael Shields in Zurich; Editing by
Alexandra Hudson and Mark Potter)