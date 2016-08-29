Aug 29 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 17,207.5 17,207.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 60 60 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 14,150.0 14,150.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 41 41 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 3,057.5 3,057.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 19 19 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 7.59%, 2029 3,000.00 7.17 7.59%, 2026 2,250.00 7.13 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Feb 23, 2017 2,000.00 6.66 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.45%, LICH 2018 500.00 7.88 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.49%, HDFC 2020 500.00 7.89 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.60%, HDFC 2019A 500.00 7.90 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.24%, HDFC 2017* 1 250.00 100.2326 100.2326 100.2326 100.2326 7.4900 8.60%, HDFC 2019A* 1 500.00 101.6438 101.6438 101.6438 101.6438 7.9000 8.49%, HDFC 2020* 2 500.00 101.7496 101.7496 101.7496 101.7496 7.8922 8.45%, LICH 2018* 1 500.00 101.0350 101.0350 101.0350 101.0350 7.8800 8.60%, LICH 2018* 1 250.00 101.1680 101.1680 101.1680 101.1680 7.8500 8.47%, LICH 2020A* 1 50.00 101.5145 101.5145 101.5145 101.5145 7.9800 8.5785%, SUNF 2017* 1 50.00 100.3869 100.3869 100.3869 100.3869 7.6000 8.60%, SUNF 2018* 1 100.00 100.8136 100.8136 100.8136 100.8136 8.0200 Total 9 2200.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CCFI 2018B (RESET) 1 2.50 110.8800 110.8800 110.8800 110.8800 0.0000 CITI 2017H (RESET) 4 4.00 150.4900 150.4900 150.4900 150.4900 0.0000 CITI 2017J (RESET) 1 1.00 139.8800 139.8800 139.8800 139.8800 0.0000 Total 6 7.50 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.99%, 2017 1 250.00 100.9500 100.9500 100.9500 100.9500 6.8152 7.80%, 2021 1 250.00 102.9200 102.9200 102.9200 102.9200 7.0447 7.16%, 2023 3 1000.00 100.2800 100.2750 100.2800 100.2788 7.1042 7.68%, 2023 4 1500.00 103.2000 103.1650 103.2000 103.1783 7.1110 7.59%, 2026 6 2250.00 103.1500 102.9850 103.1500 103.0719 7.1327 7.59%, 2029 7 3000.00 103.6150 103.3650 103.6150 103.4460 7.1684 7.61%, 2030 2 450.00 104.3150 104.3150 104.3150 104.3150 7.1100 8.83%, 2041 1 500.00 117.2588 117.2588 117.2588 117.2588 7.3200 9.23%, 2043 2 500.00 122.3000 122.3000 122.3000 122.3000 7.3281 Total 27 9700.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.04%, SIDB 2019* 1 100.00 101.2507 101.2507 101.2507 101.2507 7.4500 Total 1 100.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.36%, PFC 2020* 1 250.00 102.4512 102.4512 102.4512 102.4512 7.5071 8.15%, PGC 2025* 1 250.00 103.0488 103.0488 103.0488 103.0488 7.6332 8.11%, RECL 2025* 1 250.00 102.7375 102.7375 102.7375 102.7375 7.6700 Total 3 750.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 7.93%, AP 2019* 1 50.00 101.7887 101.7887 101.7887 101.7887 7.2199 8.21%, GUJ 2019* 1 50.00 102.6178 102.6178 102.6178 102.6178 7.2200 8.14%, MAH 2019* 1 100.00 102.4808 102.4808 102.4808 102.4808 7.2200 8.27%, MAH 2019* 1 100.00 102.8608 102.8608 102.8608 102.8608 7.2200 8.46%, MAH 2019* 1 50.00 102.8431 102.8431 102.8431 102.8431 7.2100 8.30%, MAH 2019A* 1 150.00 102.8850 102.8850 102.8850 102.8850 7.2200 9.11%, PUN 2019* 3 550.00 104.9125 104.9125 104.9125 104.9125 7.2300 8.13%, TN 2019* 1 100.00 102.4537 102.4537 102.4537 102.4537 7.2200 8.15%, UP 2025* 1 150.00 103.7096 103.7096 103.7096 103.7096 7.5800 8.43%, WB 2019* 1 150.00 102.7168 102.7168 102.7168 102.7168 7.2350 Total 12 1450.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Feb 23, 2017* 1 2000.00 96.8737 96.8737 96.8737 96.8737 6.6550 Total 1 2000.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jun 22, 2017* 1 1000.00 94.8831 94.8831 94.8831 94.8831 6.6500 Total 1 1000.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 