Oct 3 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 33,519.8 33,519.8 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 68 68 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 25,226.8 25,226.8 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 43 43 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 8,293.0 8,293.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 25 25 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 7.80%, 2021 7,500.00 6.81 7.59%, 2026 3,000.00 6.91 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 23, 2017 4,200.00 6.52 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- 0.00%, LICH 2019A 2,000.00 7.80 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CFIL 2017B (RESET) 1,000.00 0.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 7.90%, NBRD 2018 1,000.00 7.22 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Bond ---------- 7.95%, HDBK 2026* 3 900.00 102.2086 101.9050 102.2086 102.0246 7.6467 Total 3 900.00 Banks Perpetual Bond -------------------- 11.09%, IDBI * 3 140.00 101.5492 99.9000 99.9000 101.0581 10.7839 Total 3 140.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.20%, CHOI 2019C* 1 100.00 101.9926 101.9926 101.9926 101.9926 8.3000 8.45%, EMAM 2017* 1 750.00 100.5062 100.5062 100.5062 100.5062 7.5500 8.75%, SHF 2019A* 1 200.00 101.4412 101.4412 101.4412 101.4412 8.1700 Total 3 1050.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CFIL 2017B (RESET) 1 1000.00 108.3700 108.3700 108.3700 108.3700 0.0000 0.00%, LICH 2019A* 2 2000.00 124.8823 124.8823 124.8823 124.8823 7.8000 Total 3 3000.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 8.12%, 2020 3 1500.00 104.8850 104.8600 104.8850 104.8700 6.7597 7.80%, 2021 6 7500.00 103.9500 103.6900 103.9500 103.7900 6.8108 7.68%, 2023 4 1500.00 104.4550 104.3800 104.4550 104.4121 6.8894 8.83%, 2023 2 300.00 110.3400 110.3200 110.3200 110.3367 6.9656 7.35%, 2024 3 800.00 102.4900 102.4350 102.4900 102.4478 6.9325 7.59%, 2026 5 3000.00 104.6225 104.5250 104.6225 104.5744 6.9111 7.59%, 2029 1 250.00 105.0450 105.0450 105.0450 105.0450 6.9768 7.88%, 2030 1 250.00 107.5525 107.5525 107.5525 107.5525 7.0037 9.20%, 2030 1 200.00 117.8700 117.8700 117.8700 117.8700 7.1570 8.28%, 2032 1 1000.00 110.6174 110.6174 110.6174 110.6174 7.1300 8.83%, 2041 2 300.00 118.8500 118.8500 118.8500 118.8500 7.1969 8.30%, 2042 1 50.00 113.1000 113.1000 113.1000 113.1000 7.1823 8.17%, 2044 2 100.00 112.0400 111.9900 112.0400 112.0150 7.1698 Total 32 16750.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 7.90%, NBRD 2018* 2 1000.00 101.2724 101.2724 101.2724 101.2724 7.2200 7.65%, NBRD 2019A* 1 750.00 100.4377 100.4377 100.4377 100.4377 7.2200 Total 3 1750.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.43%, IRFC 2018* 1 100.00 103.6205 103.6205 103.6205 103.6205 7.1800 7.85%, PFC 2019* 1 250.00 101.1594 101.1594 101.1594 101.1594 7.3000 9.32%, PFC 2019* 3 250.00 105.0508 105.0508 105.0508 105.0508 7.3500 7.47%, PFC 2021* 1 250.00 100.2130 100.2130 100.2130 100.2130 7.4100 7.50%, PFC 2021* 1 250.00 100.2708 100.2708 100.2708 100.2708 7.4200 9.02%, RECL 2019A* 1 200.00 104.1443 104.1443 104.1443 104.1443 7.2500 8.37%, RECL 2020* 1 103.00 103.3624 103.3624 103.3624 103.3624 7.3350 8.11%, RECL 2025* 1 50.00 104.1782 104.1782 104.1782 104.1782 7.4500 Total 10 1453.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.12%, CHTIS23* 1 100.00 104.2738 104.2738 104.2738 104.2738 7.2900 8.18%, HARY 2026* 1 200.00 105.0304 105.0304 105.0304 105.0304 7.4400 7.84%, MAH 2026* 1 250.00 103.9929 103.9929 103.9929 103.9929 7.2600 8.21%, RAJ 2026* 2 176.85 105.2426 105.2426 105.2426 105.2426 7.4300 7.99%, UP 2026* 1 400.00 104.7669 104.7669 104.7669 104.7669 7.2950 8.14%, UP 2026* 1 400.00 104.7469 104.7469 104.7469 104.7469 7.4400 Total 7 1526.85 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 09, 2017* 1 2500.00 97.2930 97.2930 97.2930 97.2930 6.5100 Mar 23, 2017* 2 4200.00 97.0572 97.0572 97.0572 97.0572 6.5200 Total 3 6700.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Sep 28, 2017* 1 250.00 93.9910 93.9910 93.9910 93.9910 6.5300 Total 1 250.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com