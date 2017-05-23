(Repeats May 22 column, with no changes. John Kemp is a Reuters
market analyst. The views expressed are his own)
* Chart 1: tmsnrt.rs/2qGJbP8
* Chart 2: tmsnrt.rs/2rI6bMg
By John Kemp
LONDON, May 22 Hedge funds have started to
rebuild bullish long positions in crude oil as OPEC prepares to
extend its production cuts for an additional nine months.
Hedge funds and other money managers increased their net
long position in the three major futures and options contracts
linked to Brent and WTI by 6 million barrels in the week to May
16 (tmsnrt.rs/2qGJbP8).
While the increase was small it marks a turnaround after
three consecutive weeks in which funds had reduced their net
long position by a total of 308 million barrels (tmsnrt.rs/2rI6bMg).
There were sharply contrasting views in the market about
where prices would go next in the week between May 9 and May 16.
Bullish hedge funds increased long positions in Brent and
WTI combined by 28 million barrels, according to data released
by regulators and exchanges.
But bearish hedge funds also increased short positions by a
combined 22 million barrels over the same period.
The picture that emerges is complex, but the short-selling
cycle which started around the middle of April seems to have run
its course (“Hedge funds turn bearish on oil and refined fuels”,
Reuters, May 8).
Combined Brent and WTI short positions increased by just 22
million barrels in the week to May 16 compared with 71 million
in the week to May 9 and 65 million in the week to May 2.
By May 16, combined short positions had reached 356 million
barrels, up from 162 million on April 18 and the highest since
the middle of November, before OPEC announced production cuts on
Nov. 30.
The large concentration of short positions left prices
vulnerable to a short-covering rally in the event fund managers
decided to close some of them and take profits.
Some fund managers had already begun to build long positions
in anticipation of just such a short-covering rally.
In this context, the joint statement from Russia and Saudi
Arabia issued early on May 15 fuelled the short covering and
accumulation of fresh long positions.
By recognising the need to extend production cuts and
pledging to do “whatever it takes” to bring stocks down to the
five-year average, the statement increased risks for short
sellers and emboldened the bulls.
With the OPEC meeting on May 25 approaching, at least some
funds have probably started to reduce short positions just in
case the organisation surprises the market.
Fund managers have tried to position for the small but
non-zero probability OPEC announces deeper output cuts (“OPEC
nears decision time: rollover or deepen cuts?” Reuters, May 19).
Updated position data will not be published until Friday,
but the continued rise in both Brent and WTI prices in recent
trading sessions strongly suggests many short positions have now
been closed.
The critical question for the market, however, is how many
still remain open and could still be squeezed if prices continue
rising?
