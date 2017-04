Nokia's Chief Executive Stephen Elop holds up the Nokia X at its unveiling at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

OSLO Opera Software's(OPERA.OL) internet browser will be pre-installed on Nokia's NOK1V.HE new low-cost mobile phone platform, known as the X, Norway's Opera said on Monday.

"At launch time, the Nokia models launching with Opera pre-installed ... include the devices Nokia X, Nokia X+ and Nokia XL," Opera wrote in a statement.

Introduced just days before Microsoft (MSFT.O) is expected to take over Nokia's mobile phone operations in a $7.2 billion deal, the X phones are nevertheless based on rival Google's (GOOG.O) Android software.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik)