Indian director Mira Nair poses during a photo call at the Venice Lido September 5, 2004. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico/Files

MUMBAI Bollywood veterans Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi are among 109 civilians who will be honoured with the Padma awards, the government announced on Wednesday.

Actors Dharmendra, Azmi and film-maker Mira Nair have been chosen for the Padma Bhushan, India's third highest civilian award.

Musician Bhupen Hazarika and cartoonist Mario Miranda have been posthumously honoured with the Padma Vibhushan, the nation's second highest civilian award.

Musician Vanraj Bhatia and singer Anup Jalota were awarded the Padma Shri.

The Padma awards, handed out by the President for civilian contribution in varied fields, will have 109 recipients this year. (Reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandikar)