Roadside bomb kills 11 Afghans headed to wedding, official says
KABUL A suspected roadside bomb killed as many as 11 people from the same family on their way to a wedding in eastern Afghanistan on Friday, an official said.
ISLAMABAD The official spokesman for the Pakistani Taliban said on Wednesday that the Islamist movement was not behind the deadly attack on a university that killed at least 19 people.
The written statement by spokesman Muhammad Khorasani
came hours after a senior Taliban commander said four of his fighters launched the assault on Wednesday at Bacha Khan University in Charsadda in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
The reason for the conflicting statements was not immediately clear.
(Reporting by Saud Mehsud. Writing by Kay Johnson)
QUETTA, Pakistan Suspected militants on Friday gunned down three Pakistani workers building a Chinese-funded "Silk Road" highway in the country's southwest, just days after a similar attack killed 10, officials said.