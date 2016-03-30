Islamic State claims responsibility for Pakistan bomb attack
CAIRO Islamic State claimed it had carried out a deadly bomb attack next to a convoy of the deputy chairman of the Pakistan Senate on Friday in the province of Baluchistan.
WASHINGTON Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has cancelled plans to visit the United States after a bombing on Sunday killed 70 people in Lahore, the White House said on Wednesday after Sharif and President Barack Obama spoke by phone.
"President Obama expressed his understanding of Prime Minister Sharif's decision to cancel his visit to the United States and remain in Pakistan following this terrorist attack," the White House said in a statement.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Chris Reese)
CAIRO Islamic State claimed it had carried out a deadly bomb attack next to a convoy of the deputy chairman of the Pakistan Senate on Friday in the province of Baluchistan.
KATHMANDU Nepal votes in local elections on Sunday for the first time in 20 years, a major step in the young republic's difficult transition to democracy more than a decade after the end of its civil war.