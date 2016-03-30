Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif waves as he leaves after attending the Pakistan Day military parade in Islamabad, Pakistan, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

WASHINGTON Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has cancelled plans to visit the United States after a bombing on Sunday killed 70 people in Lahore, the White House said on Wednesday after Sharif and President Barack Obama spoke by phone.

"President Obama expressed his understanding of Prime Minister Sharif's decision to cancel his visit to the United States and remain in Pakistan following this terrorist attack," the White House said in a statement.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Chris Reese)