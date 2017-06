Soldiers carry the flag-draped casketof their colleague Havildar Ghulam Mohyuddin, whom the Pakistan military said was killed by Indian soldiers while manning a post on the Line of Control (LoC) near Tatta Pani (Hot-Water) in the Battal sector of the disputed region of Kashmir, during his funeral at a garrison mosque in Jhelum January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed