Armed Australian police can be seen near the boat where U.S. Vice President Mike Pence stands with his wife Karen and officials in front of the Sydney Opera House on Sydney Harbour, Australia, April 23, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Reed

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence looks at a koala with his daughters Charlotte and Audrey and a keeper during a visit to Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia, April 23, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Reed

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence looks at a kangaroo called Penny with his wife Karen and their daughters Audrey (L) and Charlotte during a visit to Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia, April 23, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Parkes/Pool

SYDNEY U.S. Vice President Mike Pence crouched down in the shade of a eucalyptus tree on Sunday at Sydney's Taronga Zoo where Penny, a red kangaroo, dozed in the midday heat, scratching her behind the ears before she lazily rolled onto her back.

"That's my usual position on a Sunday afternoon," Pence said as a bank of cameras clicked, capturing yet another picture-perfect moment for his family in Australia.

Pence, his wife Karen, and their two adult daughters, Charlotte and Audrey, saw some of the sights of Sydney, investing time in soft diplomacy on the last leg of a 10-day Asia tour that has been rich with symbolism about shoring up American economic ties and security cooperation.

Karen Pence - who earlier charmed a meet-and-greet with embassy families with her pronunciation of "G'day" - held out a handful of chicory to Widji, an emu who boldly pecked at the bunch.

"OK, OK," she said as Widji's beak came closer to her fingers.

The emu declined to indulge Audrey Pence, 22, who wanted to take a selfie - but Penny the kangaroo obliged.

Pence is the first senior member of President Donald Trump's administration to travel to Australia. The visit took on new emphasis after an acrimonious phone call early in Trump's term with Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull about refugees.

Pence sought to put any sense of lingering tension to rest during his visit, which included meetings with Turnbull and other government officials at Admiralty House, an official residence with spectacular views of the Sydney Opera House.

At the zoo, Pence took photos of his daughters on a bluff in front of a panoramic view of the Sydney Harbour.

They posed with Bai'yali, a fluffy eared koala with beady red eyes - but did not cuddle the bear - and also got a close look at an owl. But the owl seemed more interested in the clicking cameras than the Pences.

"He's not really sure about the press," Pence quipped.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Robert Birsel)