Sept 16 Perrigo Company Plc, the generic drug manufacturer targeted by activist investor Starboard Value LP, is exploring a sale of the royalties it receives from sales of multiple sclerosis drug Tysabri, people familiar with the matter said.

The divestment of the royalties is one of the actions that Starboard called for on Monday when it disclosed a 4.6 percent stake in the company and complained about its sagging stock price.

Perrigo had been exploring selling the Tysabri royalties prior to Starboard coming out with its proposals, the people said on Friday. Royalty Pharma, a privately held company that specializes in acquiring drug royalties, is one of the potential acquirers, the people added.

There is no certainty that the process will lead to a sale, the people added.

The sources asked not to be identified because the matter is not public. Perrigo declined to comment, while Royalty Pharma did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Carl O'Donnell in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)