LIMA Feb 21 Peru's finance ministry is
considering selling bonds to help state water company Sedapal
build up to 10 billion soles ($3 billion) in infrastructure
projects through 2021, state news agency Andina reported on
Tuesday.
Andina did not mention the timing or currency denomination
of the offering.
The finance ministry did not immediately respond to requests
for comment.
The government said earlier this month that it was also
evaluating selling bonds to help pay for an expansion at
state-owned energy company Petroperu's refinery.
Last year Peru sold a 10.25 billion sol bond in a debt swap
transaction that the government described as one of the biggest
global issuances of a bond denominated in an emerging market
currency.
($1=3.246)
