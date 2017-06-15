* Takeover panel says rebels not acting together
* Peter Hambro calls on shareholders to support existing
board
* Says rival proposals would disrupt 'positive projects'
LONDON, June 15 There is no legal requirement
for a formal takeover bid for Russian-focused gold miner
Petropavlovsk and three out of four board nominees put
forward by rebel shareholders are independent, Britain's
Takeover Panel said on Thursday.
The watchdog assessed resolutions from shareholders seeking
to overhaul the Petropavlovsk board at its annual meeting next
week and sought to determine whether they were acting in
concert.
Peter Hambro, who has headed Petropavlovsk since he founded
it in 1994, questioned whether the shareholders seeking change
were acting together to pursue "a takeover by stealth", avoiding
paying the premium a formal takeover would require.
The Takeover Panel found the rebel shareholders' resolutions
were not "board control-seeking", the shareholders were not
acting together and therefore there was no requirement for a
mandatory offer.
Hambro told Reuters he accepted "the narrow remit" of the
Takeover Panel, but urged shareholders attending the company's
annual meeting next Thursday to oppose the rebels' proposals,
which include blocking his re-appointment to the board.
The changes "would be disruptive to the successful
completion of the very promising projects we have under way," he
said.
Hambro has stepped down as chairman but is an executive
director and says the company is on track after returning to
profit in 2016.
Citing inadequate governance, the dissident shareholders,
which include conglomerate Renova, Sothic Capital Management and
M&G, who between them hold more than 30 percent of
Petropavlovsk, have proposed Ian Ashby as chairman.
Ashby was named in May as a non-executive director at Anglo
American.
In addition the rebels have nominated Vladislav Egorov, who
works for the Renova group, Garrett Soden, who has worked for
the Lundin group of companies for a decade, and Bruce Buck,
chairman of Chelsea Football Club.
The Takeover Panel said all of the proposed directors were
independent, with the exception of Egorov, who it said "is not
considered to be independent, owing to his employment by
Renova". Renova declined to comment.
In the years before a restructuring in 2015, Petropavlovsk's
equity value collapsed.
The share price has recovered from lows around 2 pence at
the end of 2014 to just over 8 pence, boosted by its return to
profit last year, but the rebel shareholders say it is still
underperforming its peers.
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis and Carolyn Cohn; additional
reporting by Polina Devitt in Moscow; Editing by Keith Weir)