Akzo's rebuff of PPG pushes bid battle into uncharted territory
* Amsterdam court ruling may influence PPG-Akzo takeover attempt
MANILA, Sept 27 The Philippines has suspended 20 more mines for environmental violations, most of them nickel, a government official said on Tuesday, bringing to 30 the number of mines shuttered.
The suspended mines account for 55.5 percent of nickel ore output in the Philippines based on last year's production, Environment and Natural Resources Undersecretary Leo Jasareno told a news briefing.
The Philippines is the world's top nickel ore supplier.
Among those suspended include Oceanagold Corp, the top gold producer in the Southeast Asian nation.
Three-month nickel on the London Metal Exchange cut losses following the news. The metal was down 1.8 percent at $10,350 a tonne by 0408 GMT, after falling as much as 2.8 percent earlier.
(Reporting by Enrico dela Cruz; Writing by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
WASHINGTON/TORONTO, May 12 U.S. environmental regulators have cleared the path for a stalled copper and gold mine in Alaska by agreeing to settle current lawsuits and other issues over the project, which had drawn environmental concerns over its potential impact on the world's largest sockeye salmon fishery.