WARSAW Oct 4 Poland's biggest insurer PZU published on Tuesday its new dividend policy assuming payouts of at least 50 percent of its consolidated attributable net profit in 2016-2020.

"PZU maintains it will to pay out between 50 and 10 percent of its profit. ... We assumed that up to 20 percent of profit may be spent on organic growth, and no more than 30 percent of financing strategic M&As," it said in a statement. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)