Oct 03Port conditions of Chennai as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 00 Expected Vessels 28 Total Vessles 37 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Khankendy nil Csfoil 02/10 03/10 06/10 nil nil nil 13,500 2) Plainsailing nil SBIL 28/0928/0903/10 15,350 nil nil 608 3) Sagar Kanya nil SCI 28/09 28/09 03/10 nil nil nil nil 4) Atlas Constr nil B.Metal 04/1204/1203/10 nil nil nil 599 5) Resolve Glad nil SUPPLY 28/09 02/10 05/10 nil nil nil nil 6) Mv Osm Arena nil Dolomite 03/10 03/10 10/10 nil nil nil nil 7) Jag Prachi nil nil ----- ----- 04/10 nil nil nil nil 8) Jag Aabha nil HSD 02/10 02/10 04/10 nil 47,300 nil 23,000 9) Wan Hai nil Cont 01/10 02/10 03/10 nil nil 717 1,283 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Tci Arjun TCIS Log nil nil 1,389 03/10 2) Sunny Draem Deblines ORXYL nil 1,914 nil 03/10 3) Izumo NYK ConT nil 1,000 1,000 04/10 4) Hyundai Highway Hyundai ConT/CONT nil 1,000 1,000 04/10 5) Atlas Constructor SCHART B.METAL 500 nil nil 04/10 6) Tug Mermaid JMB Tug nil nil nil 04/10 7) Diamond Star ass Scoil nil 11,267 nil 05/10 8) Diamond Star Unicorn L.STONE nil 50,215 nil 04/10 9) Bharathi SCHART Supply nil nil nil 04/10 10) Ccni Andino KSAP cars 100 30 nil 05/10 11) Wan Hai Wan Hai ConT/CONT nil 2,000 2,000 05/10 12) Merian Mitsui ConT/CONT nil nil 790/825 05/10 13) Taikli PUYVAST Proj 900 nil nil 05/10 14) Jia Tai Jsw STEEL WILHELM nil 33,000 nil 06/10 15) Clipper Karen Sworld C.Poil nil 5,000 nil 06/10 16) Bharathi S.chart Supply nil nil nil 06/10 17) Atlas Constructor S.chart B.metal 500 nil nil 06/10 18) Conti Anping INCHCAPE ConT/CONT nil nil 700/650 06/10 19) Amity JMB R.PHOS nil 17,900 nil 06/10 20) Hanjin Ningbo HANJIN ConT nil 1,500 1,500 07/10 21) Iwashiro NYKLINE ConT/CONT nil 1,000 1,000 07/10 22) Ocean Felicity Hunter splat nil 4,398 nil 07/10 23) Alam Aman li Seapol Cstone 36,000 nil nil 08/10 24) Mearsk Delano Maersk ConT/CONT nil 1,000 1,000 08/10 25) Safmarine Ngami Maersk ConT/CONT nil 1,000 1,000 08/10 26) Hyundai Progress Hyundai ConT/CONT nil 1,000 1,000 09/10 27) Ocean Friend PUYVAST splat nil 906 nil 09/10 28) Uni Processor Evergreen ConT/CONT nil nil 750/850 11/10 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL