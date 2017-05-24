May 24 The following are the top stories from
select Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Canadian asset managers are fretting over if – and how –
they should respond when a sweeping set of European financial
reforms comes into effect in 2018. (tgam.ca/2qV0exm)
** As it looks to produce more video content and to expand
internationally, Toronto-based Blue Ant Media has acquired
Sydney, Australia-based media company The Racat Group. (tgam.ca/2qb2p0O)
** Fentanyl-related deaths in Alberta have increased more
than 60 percent this year compared with the same period last
year, prompting public-health experts to call for a stronger
response from the province. (tgam.ca/2qbn05f)
NATIONAL POST
** The former head of Canada's spy agency says the federal
government should "move with caution" in scaling back new powers
given to CSIS by the former Conservative government, in the wake
of Monday's deadly terror attack in Manchester, England. (bit.ly/2qhfm4c)
(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)