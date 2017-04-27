By Jamie Freed
SYDNEY, April 27 Australian national carrier
Qantas Airways Ltd on Thursday said it would axe its
Melbourne-Dubai-London flights operated in partnership with
Emirates and switch the capacity to Asia when it launches
non-stop Perth-London flights next year.
The move is part of a strategy of cutting the journey time
to London to gain an edge and pricing premium over the two dozen
rivals offering one-stop flights on the so-called Kangaroo
route.
Qantas will charge a premium of as much as 48 percent in
economy class and 62 percent in business class relative to
one-stop rivals like Qatar Airways and Singapore Airlines
on the Perth-London route in return for saving three
hours of travel time, according to online price comparisons.
Qantas Chief Executive Alan Joyce has said his airline could
be operating non-stop flights from Sydney and Melbourne to
London within five years as Airbus SE and Boeing Co
introduce longer-range aircraft.
The 17-hour Perth-London flight on a Boeing 787-9 will
originate and end in Melbourne and will not be subject to
heightened security checks for Middle Eastern flights as a
result.
It will cut more than an hour off the flying time from
Melbourne to London relative to the current route through Dubai,
Qantas said in a statement.
Sydney-Dubai-London will be the Australian airline's only
flight operating through the Emirates hub once the change takes
place in March. Qantas's capacity to London will fall as a
result of the switch to a 787 from a larger A380.
Two A380s that had been serving the Melbourne-Dubai-London
route would be redeployed to meet periods of high demand from
Melbourne and Sydney to destinations in Asia, such as Singapore
and Hong Kong, a Qantas spokeswoman said.
(Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Stephen Coates)