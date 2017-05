SYDNEY A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 6.8 struck off the town of Rabaul in Papua New Guinea on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicentre of the quake was located 89 km (55 miles) northeast of Rabaul on New Britain island and at a depth of 499 kms (310 miles).

