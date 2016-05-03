Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- May 03
* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to thin supply.
* Palm olien prices eased due to low retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,40,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,15,000-1,16,000 versus 1,23,000-1,24,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 04,500 0,805-1,193 03,500 0,796-1,160
Gondal 07,000 778-1,179 06,500 785-1,168
Jasdan 0,300 781-1,119 0,500 750-1,090
Jamnagar 02,000 806-1,120 01,500 790-1,114
Junagadh 03,500 812-1,124 03,000 783-1,096
Keshod 02,000 815-1,130 02,000 792-1,115
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,850-1,193 0,850-1,160 0,805-1,160 0,796-1,140
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145
(traders price)5
Plant delivery 1,255-1,256 1,255-1,256 1,155-1,156 1,155-1,156
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,550 1,270-1,475 1,268-1,473
Sesame (Black) 0,410 2,150-3,000 1,960-3,000
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,500 0,580-0,640 0,550-0,640
Rapeseeds 050 675-780 680-770
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,150 1,140 1,795 1,780
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,730 1,730
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 628 628 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 658 658 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,530-2,535 2,530-2,535
Castor oil commercial 0,655 0,655 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035
Castor oil BSS 0,665 0,665 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,835-1,840 1,830-1,835
Groundnut oil label tin 1,845-1,850 1,840-1,845
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,865-1,870 1,860-1,865
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,850 1,850
Cottonseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Rapeseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110
Palm oil 0,975-0,980 0,985-0,990
Sesame oil 2,725-2,730 2,725-2,730
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Castor oil commercial 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Castor oil BSS 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed