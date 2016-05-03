Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- May 03 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Palm olien prices eased due to low retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,15,000-1,16,000 versus 1,23,000-1,24,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 04,500 0,805-1,193 03,500 0,796-1,160 Gondal 07,000 778-1,179 06,500 785-1,168 Jasdan 0,300 781-1,119 0,500 750-1,090 Jamnagar 02,000 806-1,120 01,500 790-1,114 Junagadh 03,500 812-1,124 03,000 783-1,096 Keshod 02,000 815-1,130 02,000 792-1,115 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,850-1,193 0,850-1,160 0,805-1,160 0,796-1,140 (auction price) Market delivery 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,255-1,256 1,255-1,256 1,155-1,156 1,155-1,156 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,550 1,270-1,475 1,268-1,473 Sesame (Black) 0,410 2,150-3,000 1,960-3,000 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,500 0,580-0,640 0,550-0,640 Rapeseeds 050 675-780 680-770 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,150 1,140 1,795 1,780 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,730 1,730 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 628 628 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 658 658 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,530-2,535 2,530-2,535 Castor oil commercial 0,655 0,655 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil BSS 0,665 0,665 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,835-1,840 1,830-1,835 Groundnut oil label tin 1,845-1,850 1,840-1,845 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,865-1,870 1,860-1,865 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,850 1,850 Cottonseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Rapeseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110 Palm oil 0,975-0,980 0,985-0,990 Sesame oil 2,725-2,730 2,725-2,730 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil commercial 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Castor oil BSS 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed