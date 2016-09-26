Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-September 26
1. Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers.
2. Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units.
3. Palm olien moved down due to low retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,810-1,050 0,860-1,118 0,735-1,040 0,710-1,027
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,215 1,225 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,040 2,050
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 670 673 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 700 703 1,100-1,105 1,105-1,110
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,525-2,530 2,525-2,530
Castor oil commercial 0,770 0,770 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Castor oil BSS 0,780 0,780 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin;
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,945-1,950 1,965-1,970
Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,965-1,970 1,985-1,990
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,975-1,980 1,995-2,000
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,170 2,180
Cottonseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,180-1,185
Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Palm olein 1,030-1,035 1,050-1,055
Sesame oil 2,755-2,760 2,755-2,760
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati Ghee 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025
Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 26,400-26,500 26,900-27,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.