Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-September 26 1. Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. 3. Palm olien moved down due to low retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,810-1,050 0,860-1,118 0,735-1,040 0,710-1,027 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,215 1,225 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,040 2,050 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 670 673 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 700 703 1,100-1,105 1,105-1,110 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,525-2,530 2,525-2,530 Castor oil commercial 0,770 0,770 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 0,780 0,780 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,945-1,950 1,965-1,970 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,965-1,970 1,985-1,990 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,975-1,980 1,995-2,000 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,170 2,180 Cottonseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,180-1,185 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm olein 1,030-1,035 1,050-1,055 Sesame oil 2,755-2,760 2,755-2,760 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati Ghee 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 26,400-26,500 26,900-27,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.