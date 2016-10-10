Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- October 10
* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased due to low retail demand.
* Cottonseed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,70,000 versus 0,50,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,18,000-0,19,000 versus 0,14,000-0,15,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 07,500 0,825-1,100 06,500 0,825-1,081
Gondal 14,500 837-1,117 12,500 850-1,103
Jasdan 0,600 765-1,078 0,500 780-1,085
Jamnagar 02,000 800-1,105 02,500 809-1,125
Junagadh 06,000 796-1,095 05,500 810-1,091
Keshod 03,000 833-1,118 03,000 820-1,123
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,950-1,100 0,941-1,080 0,825-1,040 0,825-1,040
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,680 1,205-1,400 1,240-1,445
Sesame (Black) 0,400 1,600-2,454 1,400-2,401
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,560 0,655-0,704 0,647-0,697
Rapeseeds 016 715-725 730-732
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg--------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,250 1,265 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,060 2,070
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 688 698 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 718 728 1,125-1,130 1,140-1,145
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,525-2,530 2,525-2,530
Castor oil commercial 0,753 0,753 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Castor oil BSS 0,763 0,763 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,950-1,955 1,965-1,970
Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,970-1,975 1,985-1,990
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,980-1,985 1,995-2,000
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,190 2,200
Cottonseed oil refined 1,205-1,210 1,210-1,215
Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Palm oil 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030
Sesame oil 2,755-2,760 2,755-2,760
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed