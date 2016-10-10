Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- October 10 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to low retail demand. * Cottonseed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,70,000 versus 0,50,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,18,000-0,19,000 versus 0,14,000-0,15,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 07,500 0,825-1,100 06,500 0,825-1,081 Gondal 14,500 837-1,117 12,500 850-1,103 Jasdan 0,600 765-1,078 0,500 780-1,085 Jamnagar 02,000 800-1,105 02,500 809-1,125 Junagadh 06,000 796-1,095 05,500 810-1,091 Keshod 03,000 833-1,118 03,000 820-1,123 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,950-1,100 0,941-1,080 0,825-1,040 0,825-1,040 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,680 1,205-1,400 1,240-1,445 Sesame (Black) 0,400 1,600-2,454 1,400-2,401 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,560 0,655-0,704 0,647-0,697 Rapeseeds 016 715-725 730-732 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,250 1,265 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,060 2,070 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 688 698 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 718 728 1,125-1,130 1,140-1,145 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,525-2,530 2,525-2,530 Castor oil commercial 0,753 0,753 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 0,763 0,763 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,950-1,955 1,965-1,970 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,970-1,975 1,985-1,990 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,980-1,985 1,995-2,000 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,190 2,200 Cottonseed oil refined 1,205-1,210 1,210-1,215 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm oil 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Sesame oil 2,755-2,760 2,755-2,760 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed