Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-October 18 1. Groundnut oil prices moved down further due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Palm olien prices firmed up due to thin supply. 3. Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,811-0,941 0,805-0,950 0,775-0,935 0,750-0,921 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,960 0,990 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,880 1,920 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 707 710 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 737 740 1,150-1,155 1,155-1,160 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,525-2,530 2,525-2,530 Castor oil commercial 0,750 0,755 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Castor oil BSS 0,760 0,765 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,740-1,745 1,800-1,805 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,760-1,765 1,820-1,825 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,770-1,775 1,830-1,835 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,000 2,050 Cottonseed oil refined 1,225-1,230 1,230-1,235 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm olein 1,015-1,020 1,010-1,015 Sesame oil 2,755-2,760 2,755-2,760 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati Ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Castor oil commercial 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 22,900-23,000 23,400-23,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.