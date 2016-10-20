Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-October 20
1. Groundnut oil prices moved down further due to supply pressure.
2. Castor oil eased due to lack of export demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,650-0,854 0,750-0,903 0,600-0,831 0,700-0,900
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,900 0,950 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,800 1,850
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 708 708 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 738 738 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,525-2,530 2,525-2,530
Castor oil commercial 0,742 0,747 1,140-1,145 1,150-1,155
Castor oil BSS 0,752 0,757 1,160-1,165 1,170-1,175
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin;
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,630-1,635 1,690-1,695
Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,650-1,655 1,710-1,715
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,660-1,665 1,720-1,725
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,920 1,970
Cottonseed oil refined 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235
Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Palm olein 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020
Sesame oil 2,755-2,760 2,755-2,760
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati Ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Castor oil commercial 1,230-1,235 1,240-1,245
Castor oil BSS 1,250-1,255 1,260-1,265
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 21,500-21,600 22,000-22,100
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.