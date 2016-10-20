Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-October 20 1. Groundnut oil prices moved down further due to supply pressure. 2. Castor oil eased due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,650-0,854 0,750-0,903 0,600-0,831 0,700-0,900 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,900 0,950 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,800 1,850 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 708 708 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 738 738 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,525-2,530 2,525-2,530 Castor oil commercial 0,742 0,747 1,140-1,145 1,150-1,155 Castor oil BSS 0,752 0,757 1,160-1,165 1,170-1,175 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,630-1,635 1,690-1,695 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,650-1,655 1,710-1,715 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,660-1,665 1,720-1,725 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,920 1,970 Cottonseed oil refined 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm olein 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Sesame oil 2,755-2,760 2,755-2,760 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati Ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Castor oil commercial 1,230-1,235 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 1,250-1,255 1,260-1,265 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 21,500-21,600 22,000-22,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.