Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- December 19 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to low retail demand. * Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,75,000 versus 0,60,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,11,000-0,12,000 versus 0,10,000-0,11,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 08,000 0,670-0,900 05,500 0,680-0,980 Gondal 11,500 665-0,887 09,000 676-0,912 Jasdan 0,300 702-0,856 0,400 700-0,890 Jamnagar 02,000 701-0,923 02,000 695-0,940 Junagadh 05,000 625-0,878 04,500 633-0,896 Keshod 02,000 613-0,850 02,000 655-0,854 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,740-0,900 0,740-0,980 0,670-0,840 0,680-0,844 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 2,460 1,228-1,375 1,220-1,425 Sesame (Black) 1,750 1,550-2,060 1,640-2,154 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,065 0,610-0,706 0,680-0,703 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 700-740 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,935 0,940 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,580 1,580 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 680 680 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 710 710 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,375 1,375 2,200-2,205 2,200-2,205 Castor oil commercial 0,745 0,750 1,150-1,155 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 0,755 0,760 1,170-1,175 1,180-1,185 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,495-1,500 1,500-1,505 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,515-1,520 1,520-1,525 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,535-1,540 1,540-1,545 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,680 1,680 Cottonseed oil refined 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Rapeseed oil refined 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Palm oil 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Sesame oil 2,400-2,405 2,400-2,405 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,820-1,825 1,820-1,825 Vanaspati ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Castor oil commercial 1,240-1,245 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,260-1,265 1,270-1,275 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed