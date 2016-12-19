Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- December 19
* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased due to low retail demand.
* Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,75,000 versus 0,60,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,11,000-0,12,000 versus 0,10,000-0,11,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 08,000 0,670-0,900 05,500 0,680-0,980
Gondal 11,500 665-0,887 09,000 676-0,912
Jasdan 0,300 702-0,856 0,400 700-0,890
Jamnagar 02,000 701-0,923 02,000 695-0,940
Junagadh 05,000 625-0,878 04,500 633-0,896
Keshod 02,000 613-0,850 02,000 655-0,854
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,740-0,900 0,740-0,980 0,670-0,840 0,680-0,844
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 2,460 1,228-1,375 1,220-1,425
Sesame (Black) 1,750 1,550-2,060 1,640-2,154
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,065 0,610-0,706 0,680-0,703
Rapeseeds 000 000-000 700-740
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg--------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,935 0,940 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,580 1,580
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 680 680 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 710 710 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,375 1,375 2,200-2,205 2,200-2,205
Castor oil commercial 0,745 0,750 1,150-1,155 1,160-1,165
Castor oil BSS 0,755 0,760 1,170-1,175 1,180-1,185
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,495-1,500 1,500-1,505
Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,515-1,520 1,520-1,525
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,535-1,540 1,540-1,545
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,680 1,680
Cottonseed oil refined 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Rapeseed oil refined 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Palm oil 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020
Sesame oil 2,400-2,405 2,400-2,405
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,820-1,825 1,820-1,825
Vanaspati ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135
Castor oil commercial 1,240-1,245 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,260-1,265 1,270-1,275
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed