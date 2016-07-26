NEW DELHI, July 26 Reliance Industries Ltd, owner of the world's biggest refining complex, shipped in about 16 percent more oil in June compared with a year earlier, according to tanker arrival data from trade sources and ship-tracking services on the Thomson Reuters terminal. Reliance, which has a diversified crude slate and shifts purchases to maximise revenue, bought 1.28 million bpd last month, an increase of about 6 percent from May. Last month, Reliance received about 63,100 bpd oil and condensate from Iran. The Indian conglomerate in March resumed purchases from Tehran after a six-year gap. Reliance is looking for long-term supplies from Iran. The share of Latin American and African oil in Reliance's overall imports declined in the first half of 2016, as the company shifted away from dated-Brent linked oil to Middle Eastern grades, the data showed. The share of Middle Eastern crude in Reliance's overall imports rose to about 59 percent in January-June 2016 from about 42 percent a year ago, the data showed. During the same period, African grades accounted for about 6 percent of the crude purchased, compared with about 14 percent a year earlier, while the share of Latin American oil slipped to about 33 percent from 43 percent. Reliance's two advanced refineries in the western India state of Gujarat can together process 1.2 million bpd of oil, or about 26 percent of India's overall capacity. Following are the details of Reliance's crude and condensate imports, according to the data. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd: Region/Countr June May % Change June %Change Jan-June Jan-June %Change y 2016 2016 mth/mth 2015 yr/yr 2016 2015 yr/yr Latam Brazil 95.9 32.5 194.6 66.4 44.4 42.0 45.1 -6.9 Colombia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 11.5 35.6 -67.8 Ecuador 0.0 0.0 -- 69.9 -100.0 0.0 29.6 -100.0 Mexico 67.2 69.9 -3.9 70.4 -4.6 57.7 77.3 -25.4 Venezuela 278.4 201.6 38.1 277.1 0.5 319.7 331.4 -3.5 TOTAL 441.5 304.1 45.2 483.7 -8.7 430.9 519.0 -17.0 Asia Indonesia 21.4 21.7 -1.4 0.0 -- 14.6 0.0 -- Australia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 6.3 0.0 -- TOTAL 21.4 21.7 -1.4 0.0 -- 20.9 0.0 -- Middle East Neutral Zone 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 19.4 -100.0 Oman 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 5.7 0.0 -- Iran 63.1 98.7 -36.0 0.0 -- 42.4 0.0 -- Iraq 277.3 199.0 39.3 68.6 304.2 204.2 68.7 197.5 Qatar 82.4 88.2 -6.6 46.9 75.7 82.2 53.6 53.3 Kuwait 15.9 0.0 -- 17.5 -9.0 11.2 4.0 179.7 S. Arabia 210.8 333.9 -36.9 230.5 -8.6 331.4 253.1 30.9 U.A.E. 47.3 122.3 -61.3 41.4 14.2 87.4 101.6 -14.0 Dubai 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 2.8 0.0 -- TOTAL 696.7 842.2 -17.3 404.8 72.1 767.3 500.4 53.3 CIS Azerbaijan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 5.4 0.0 -- Kazakhstan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.6 5.3 -31.9 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 9.1 5.3 69.4 Africa Nigeria 0.0 0.0 -- 73.6 -100.0 15.8 64.2 -75.4 Angola 0.0 0.0 -- 31.6 -100.0 0.0 21.1 -100.0 Cameroon 21.5 0.0 -- 56.6 -62.1 11.2 22.1 -49.5 Chad 0.0 0.0 -- 32.7 -100.0 0.0 16.3 -100.0 Egypt 73.2 17.9 309.1 18.3 300.6 33.3 33.8 -1.6 Gabon 22.4 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.7 1.8 109.8 Sudan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.5 3.6 -5.0 Eq. Guinea 0.0 20.8 -100.0 0.0 -- 7.1 6.5 8.6 Algeria 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.7 0.0 -- TOTAL 117.1 38.7 202.7 212.8 -45.0 78.2 169.4 -53.9 Canada 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 1.8 -100.0 TOTAL ALL 1276.7 1206.6 5.8 1101.3 15.9 1306.3 1196.0 9.2 Note: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels per tonne, divided by the number of days. Numbers for previous months have been revised. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Sunil Nair)