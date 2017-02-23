LONDON Feb 23 European information and
analytics provider Relx raised its dividend by a
more-than-expected 21 percent on Thursday after meeting 2016
results forecasts.
The Anglo-Dutch company, previously known as Reed Elsevier,
reported a 4 percent rise in underlying 2016 revenue growth
after several years of 3 percent growth.
It said it would aim to spend 700 million pounds ($870
million) on share buybacks, in line with the amount spent in
2016.
"Key business trends in the early part of 2017 are
consistent with the early part of 2016, and we are confident
that, by continuing to execute on our strategy, we will deliver
another year of underlying revenue, profit, and earnings growth
in 2017," it said.
($1 = 0.8043 pounds)
(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Jason Neely)