May 26 Britain's Restaurant Group Plc is
making progress with its turnaround efforts, it said on Friday,
as the struggling pub and restaurants operator reported a
slower-than-expected decline in comparable sales for the first
20 weeks of the year.
Shares in the company rose as much as 14 percent to 362.70
pence and were the top gainers on the FTSE midcap index,
after the company also said it was confident of reporting
full-year pretax profit in line with market expectations.
Restaurant Group, which operates more than 500 restaurants
and pubs in the UK, said comparable sales for the 20 weeks to
May 21 fell 1.8 percent and total sales declined 1.5 percent,
less than the 3.9 percent contraction in 2016 total comparable
sales.
The company said its concessions business, which has food
and beverage operations within 12 British airports, benefited
from strong passenger numbers while higher cinema admissions
helped boost sales at its leisure brands Frankie & Benny's,
Chiquito and Coast to Coast.
However, it said it expected these trends to moderate over
the remainder of the year.
Liberum analysts said in a client note the trading update
was reassuring and a marked improvement from last year's exit
run rate, helped by strong performance in pubs and concessions.
Analysts, however, expect like-for-like sales to trend
lower, despite recent price cuts at its New York Italian
restaurant and bar Frankie & Benny's.
Restaurant Group faces the tough task of luring back
customers using the value proposition bait at a time when
Britons are reining in spending and consumer confidence is on a
gradual decline.
The company set out a plan in March to turn around its
leisure brands, including rolling out a new menu for Frankie &
Benny's focused on value meal options, price reductions on
several items and increased offerings targeted at families.
UBS analyst Heidi Richardson has said the price cuts at
Frankie & Benny's will not drive the required footfall increase
from the core family-value-oriented customer as Restaurant
Group's rivals' offerings are on average 22 percent cheaper.
The company has also added four executives over the last
seven months to help streamline its business, including hiring
former Costa Express managing director Murray McGowan for the
same post for its Leisure division.
The company said on Friday it continued to focus on the
turnaround of its leisure business, adding that its strategy was
progressing well.
According to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, the full-year pretax
profit is expected to be 56.60 million pounds ($72.90 million)
($1 = 0.7765 pounds)
