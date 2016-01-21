(The writer is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
CHICAGO Jan 21 It is all clear now. Retirees
can make charitable donations from their Individual Retirement
Accounts anytime under the latest U.S. budget deal.
Congress made it possible to donate directly to non-profit
causes from IRAs in 2006. But it has been a rollercoaster ever
since because the Qualified Charitable Distribution (QCD) would
sunset every couple years, leaving donors uncertain whether the
provision would be renewed.
But the QCD is now permanent, after the U.S. budget approved
in December turned a smart tax and estate planning tool into a
reliable one.
The provision allows IRA holders aged 70-1/2 and older to
make direct donations of up to $100,000 annually without first
taking taxable withdrawals from their accounts.
That means households can make larger contributions before
hitting the maximum tax deduction and carryforward limits. The
big benefit is keeping donations out of the adjusted gross
income reported on your tax return.
Higher adjusted gross income could push you into a higher
marginal income tax bracket and increase taxes on your Social
Security benefit. This is computed using what Social Security
calls "combined income" - your adjusted gross income plus
tax-exempt interest, plus half of your Social Security benefit.
When an individual's combined income exceeds $25,000
($32,000 for joint filers), 50 percent of the excess amount is
taxed as ordinary income. If an individual's combined income
exceeds $34,000 ($44,000 for married couples), 85 percent of the
excess amount is taxed as ordinary income.
Higher adjusted gross income also can also trigger the high
income surcharges on Medicare Part B premiums for outpatient
services. The surcharges on start at $85,000 in annual modified
adjusted gross income for individual filers ($170,000 for joint
filers).
This year, the extra monthly premium charges range from $66
up to $285 monthly for the highest-income seniors.
Anything you donate through a QCD also helps satisfy the
annual required minimum distributions that must be taken from
IRAs starting at age 70-1/2. IRA owners who do not need the
distributions for living expenses could avoid generating tax
liability by donating that way.
HOW TO DONATE
QCDs can be made to any non-profit organization from any
IRA, but not from a simplified employee pension, simple
retirement account or inherited IRA.
Instruct your IRA custodian to transfer from your IRA
directly to the charity. Get an acknowledgment for tax purposes,
just as you would with any other donation.
Depending on your taxable investments, however, donations
from your IRA may not be the best solution.
Donating appreciated stocks could save even more money by
being tax-deductible and avoiding capital gains taxes, said
Michael Kitces, partner and director of research for
Maryland-based Pinnacle Advisory Group.
"While it's appealing to make a pre-tax contribution
directly from an IRA to a charity, the reality is that the
'double tax benefit' of donating appreciated securities to a
charity is still superior for tax purposes," he said.
At least now with the QCD being permanent, retirees will
have a choice, and not have to guess at what to do.
Last year, some financial planners and tax advisers advised
clients to go ahead with direct donations even though the QCD
had expired, on the assumption that it would be renewed. That
turned out to be a smart move.
Other donors were left with only a couple weeks in December
after the budget passed to take advantage of the reenacted
opportunity. "This gives people certainty. They can start
planning much earlier in the year rather than when Congress gets
around to it," said Mike Jones, an estate planning expert at
Thompson Jones LLP.
